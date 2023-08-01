Edinson Cavani will burn his last cartridges on the banks of the La Plata river. It will not be in his native Uruguay, but in Argentina. Boca Juniors has presented him this Monday afternoon as a star reinforcement, with a half-full stadium and overflowing joy. The 36-year-old Uruguayan forward, who spent half his life between the Italian, English, French and Spanish leagues, will play for the next year and a half in Buenos Aires. “We talk so much about you that it seems like an optical illusion,” said the club’s president, Jorge Ameal, when presenting it to the press. His arrival had been a rumor in every transfer market for almost three years. “Things happen when they have to happen”, Cavani responded. “There is no club like Boca to follow the last steps of my career.”

He Bullfighter He comes to a rebuilding team. Boca Juniors finished the last Argentine Super League in seventh place, after chaining unusual defeats in their mythical stadium, firing a coach, and seeing their greatest rival, River Plate, proclaimed champion after setting the pace throughout the season. To save the year he still has the Copa Libertadores, which the club won six times and which has become his great obsession since he lifted it for the last time in 2007. This Wednesday he plays his first game for the round of 16 against Nacional from Uruguay. Fans dream of his debut during that away game two days after arriving in Buenos Aires.

Second all-time goalscorer for the Uruguayan team –only behind his teammate Luis Suárez–, and top scorer for his nationality in the Champions League, Cavani arrives at Boca after 16 years in Europe. He was a star at Palermo and Napoli in Italy, a star signing for Paris Saint-Germain and a record pass in the French league, leader at Manchester United in England, and he began his decline during the last Spanish season at Valencia.

Cavani arrives with few minutes of play. His last official match was on May 28, when he played just 8 minutes in the 2-2 draw against Espanyol for the penultimate date of LaLiga. Valencia, who ended up saving themselves from relegation and sent their rival to second place, had trusted the Uruguayan to unlock their crisis. He was not essential: between injuries and poor performance, he played just 23 games as a starter and scored seven goals.

Boca receives him hooked on his name more than his latest results. Fans have been waiting for it for years. His pass began to be a rumor in mid-2020, when Cavani ended his contract with PSG and ended up signing on the closing of the transfer market with Manchester United. In August of last year, while the striker said goodbye to England and searched for a club, dozens of fans even decided to go and wait for him at one of the Buenos Aires airports. The sports media had spent that winter talking about his imminent arrival and, on that Sunday, August 7, with the South American transfer market about to close, his arrival was taken for granted. Cavani ended up signing with Valencia, but confirmed the rumor. “We have been in contact for a few years now,” he admitted in an interview weeks later. Juan Román Riquelme, current vice president and great idol of Boca, had been whispering in his ear since the Uruguayan played in Paris.

The joy of half of Argentina is absolute. His arrival is one of the great blows to the table that one of the most popular teams in the country has given in recent years. Cavani follows in the footsteps of Carlos Tévez, who in 2015 resigned to remain one of the best players in Europe to return to Boca Juniors, or that of the Italian Daniele de Rossi, one of the historic captains of Roma, who decided to venture into the xeneize to end his career. The La Boca neighborhood received them with their overflowing love, although neither of them achieved great results. Cavani summoned a crowd this Monday at La Bombonera. “Boca is the biggest club in South America and the world,” he said in the morning, recently arrived from Spain. The fans who came to receive it will be reminded of it during each game.

