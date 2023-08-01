an excited edinson cavani He exhibited this Monday his desire to debut as soon as possible at Boca Juniors, an Argentine club that has become the seventh of his career, to the point that he said he was “available” to his coach, Jorge Almirón, if he needed it. for the Copa Libertadores.

The Uruguayan Nacional and the Argentine Boca Juniors meet this Wednesday in Montevideo in the first leg of the maximum continental tournament and, although it is most likely that Cavani will join for the second leg, next week in Buenos Aires, the already ex-soccer player from Valencia did not rule out being from the initial game.

ready to debut

Overwhelmed by the expressions of affection received since his arrival in Buenos Aires, the ‘Matador’ expressed his emotion for having been able to fulfill the “wish” of playing for the club from La Ribera and being able to step on ‘La Bombonera’, already turned into an auriazul footballer .

In addition to the “great responsibility” of wearing the shirt with the number ’10’, worn in the past by illustrious names from ‘xeneize’ history, such as Diego Armando Maradona, Juan Román Riquelme or Carlos Tévezthe Uruguayan international stressed that this is even more special because he is “in the last years” of his career.

“Things happen when they have to happen. For different reasons, one makes certain decisions and, when the time comes, the decision was made to come here,” said Cavani, who highlighted the “desire to return close to home” after of 17 seasons playing outside of Uruguay and that, in that sense, “there is no country more similar than Argentina”.

To which he added: “And no better club than this to follow what may be the last steps of my career.” Accompanied by his partner, Jocelyn Burgardt, and his four children -the two he has with her and the two from his previous relationship, María Soledad Cabris-, the former footballer for Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, among others , was smiling and exultant throughout the press conference.

In it, he revealed that the numerous conversations held in recent years with former soccer player Juan Román Riquelme, who had expressed to him at various times Boca’s interest in taking over his services, had become “almost a friendship, it was a nice relationship “, which ended up weighing at the time of this signing.

He also spoke about a talk held in Paris with Carlos Bianchi, who won three Copa Libertadores as coach of Boca Juniors -which added to the one he already had as coach of Vélez Sarsfield-, to which Cavani asked about “what the ‘Boca world’ was ‘”. “He gave me a very diplomatic response, to tell you that. His past in Vélez, around here, are different things. He never made it clear to me, yes, it was an incredible experience,” he said.

Despite his last weeks of sporting instability in Valencia, in which he had already expressed his desire to leave the Spanish club and was not part of the coach’s call, Rubén Baraja, for the preseason abroad, Cavani showed an excellent state physique and expressed his desire to debut as soon as possible.

“The desire will always be the same. I’m not 25 years old, but I have 36 and many kilometers traveled; that often counts in what a footballer is. I’m sure I’m going to train and prepare myself every day, one hundred percent , as in my entire career, to be prepared when it’s my turn to jump onto the field and defend this shirt as if I were a lifelong fan,” he asserted.

EFE

