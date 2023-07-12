Mouth needs to be strengthened. The Ribera team wants to fight for the Copa Libertadores and turn its face in local competitions since this first half of 2023 has not been entirely good in terms of results but also in terms of performance of the players and the team. For this, from the club’s Football Council, led by Juan Román Riquelme, they want to bring reinforcements from the hierarchy so that Jorge Almirón has at his disposal at the end of this season. One of those targeted is Edinson Cavani, an old dream of the Ribera team.
More news from Boca and all its news ahead of the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores:
The Uruguayan striker comes from having an irregular season with Valencia of Spain where he barely managed to score 7 goals and distribute 2 assists in 28 games. Given his age, he is 36 and will turn 37 in the middle of the campaign, and the desire of the group Che of renew their villas, the possibility of arriving in Boca is more present than ever.
According to what was known from the Uruguayan player’s environment, his main priority is no longer to stay in Europe but he is open to exploring other destinations and among those is Argentina that would allow him to be close to his native Uruguay. Also, Boca offers him the opportunity to play in the Copa Libertadores for the first time in his career and this is something that interests, and a lot, the Bullfighter.
The truth is that there has been contact by the Argentine club with the player’s representative in recent weeks and the Argentine team feels that things can end in the best way compared to other occasions when Cavani preferred to go to another team before what a mouth.
The truth is that to finalize the arrival of Cavani is that the Ribera team must release one of the foreign quotas since they are all occupied. Faced with this situation, the two pointed out to go out with Sebatián Villa (for obvious reasons related to his judicial situation) and Jan Hurtado (who returned from the loan abroad and must be evaluated by the coach).
Faced with this situation, Boca is excited to bring a forward of hierarchy like Cavani in the prelude to a very important semester for the Ribera team.
#Edinson #Cavani #continues #talks #Boca
Leave a Reply