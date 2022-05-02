Edinson Cavani is living his last days as a Manchester United player. His contract expires at the end of the season and the English club will not renew it. He is currently injured, the last game he played with the team was on March 15 and he has not scored goals so far in 2022 (he only has one goal in the year with Uruguay against Venezuela).
Before his imminent departure from Manchester, in Boca they were excited about the possibility of his arrival, but his destiny would be in European football. The Uruguayan journalist Sebastián Giovanelli reported that The striker’s wish is to continue his career in Spain.
Cavani has offers from different teams from La League and his desire is to stay in a competitive league to get to the World Cup in Qatar in the best possible way. At 35 years old, he has no intention of returning to South America at the moment and Xeneize will have to wait.
Cavani’s season has not been good in Manchester. He played only twelve games in the Premier League, scoring two goals and providing one assist. In the Champions League he did not convert a single goal and he did not score in the FA Cup either. Where will the future of the Uruguayan striker lie? Will he change his mind and choose to play for Boca?
#Edinson #Cavani #chose #country #pursue #career
Leave a Reply