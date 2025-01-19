When choosing our next destination, the time of year influences. In fact, it is essential to choose well the best date to travel because prices, time and meeting more or fewer tourists depend on it. Europe is one of the recurring destinations for trips from Spain, but, in winter, the cold temperatures do not invite you to visit its cities. However, this station also leaves cheaper prices and fewer crowds in European capitals such as Edinburgh, a perfect destination for a two or three day getaway.

Scotland’s capital is full of history and mystery and has an even more mystical atmosphere in winter. So, although temperatures rarely exceed 8 degreesoffers attractions that are worth visiting this season. Additionally, the months of January, February and March are the cheapest to travel to Edinburgh, times when there are also fewer crowds.

Therefore, everything is good to visit the capital of Scotland in winter and discover its rich architectural and artistic heritage, its famous castle built on a volcano and enjoy its gastronomy. Here are our essentials to see in three days in Edinburgh.

The number 1 attraction in Edinburgh

There is no doubt that the must-see on any trip to Edinburgh is its castle, which is Scotland’s most famous landmark. A symbol of Scottish greatness, this enclave has witnessed history. It is worth it, then, to discover all its secrets through a guided tour. At Civitatis, they offer this experience from 18.99 euros for adultsalthough our recommendation is to opt for the one that costs 41.54 euros, which already includes the entrance to the fortress.

Once there, you can tour its main facilities and the three museums it houses inside, in addition to discovering the more than 20 buildings that form its citadel. After the visit you can enjoy some of them on your own.

Along with this activity, we find it essential to reserve a free tour around the citysince it is the way to ensure that we do not miss any attraction of the city. The Civitatis tour lasts two hours and includes a walk through Edinburgh’s old city, from its famous Royal Mile street to the prestigious university.

Edinburgh Mysteries and Themed Tours

It doesn’t matter what time of year we travel to Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland always has a mystical aura. So it is worth exploring its legends and stories, some of them located in Real Mary King’s Close, the only street in Edinburgh that survives from the 17th century. In Get your guide they offer a guided tour to learn the stories of the city’s former residents.

Other mysteries that occurred on the city’s cobblestone streets can be discovered in a tour dramatized by its underground or one night terror through its vaults that take us to the bowels of the city and even its paranormal phenomena. And for those who want to know more, Civitatis offers a free tour of the ghosts of edinburgh which offers an overview of the most enigmatic stories.

It is a special city all year round. Pixabay/eduardovieiraphoto

Nor should we forget that It was in this city where JK Rowling gave life to Harry Potterso its streets inspired the writer. The free tour from Harry Potter through Edinburgh Visit some of those places, such as Victoria Street, which is quite similar to Diagón Alley; or The Elephant House cafeteria, where some of the chapters of the saga were written. In addition, from there you can see a cemetery where there is a grave of a certain Thomas Riddle. Chance?





Scotland’s most famous whiskey

Among the gastronomic experiencesthose that go hand in hand with Scotch whiskey are the most popular. In fact, in Get you guide they offer a visit and tasting of the Scotch Whiskey Experienceawarded best visitor attraction of 2024. This activity includes a tour of the production of this typical liquor, a visit to one of the world’s largest collection of whiskey bottles and, of course, a tasting.

The Highlands and excursions through Scotland

Europe, Hebrides, Isle of Skye, Scotland, Scottish Highlands Getty Images

Although three days are more than enough to discover Edinburgh, it is worth saving a few more days to discover other charms of Scotland. The Highlands, or highlands, are the essential that will leave you speechless. We can discover part of them on a route that includes Loch Ness, Urquhart Castle and Inverness and that has the starting point in the capital.

It is also advisable to visit Glenfinnan Viaductfamous for his scenes in the Harry Potter films from the filming of the Hogwarts Express. And increasingly popular it is too he tour of Outlander for Scotland, the acclaimed series that takes us to the past with Claire and that, in this activity, allows us to discover some of the places that served as the setting for fiction such as Midhope Castle or Blacknes Castle, two jewels of Scottish heritage.

