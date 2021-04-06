Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic He was “disappointed” by Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals because he saw “an even game”, and warned that “the tie is still open.”

“We kept their offensive possibilities to a minimum and were a threat when we were able to deploy. It was an even game, so in the end we are disappointed with the result, “said Terzic to the microphone of ‘DAZN’.

The German coach acknowledged that they were clear that the English team “would have a lot of the ball and for long periods of time.” “We wanted to try to determine where they should have and I think we managed to do it very well,” he stressed.

“Pep (Guardiola) said some nice words to me after the game, but the tie is not over yet and we will meet again in eight days. This is the break and the tie is still open, but we will be ready to give everything to reverse the result and move on to the next round, “said Terzic.