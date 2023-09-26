Genoa – Riccardo Iovino, founder and CEO of ConstructionAcrobatics, died following a sudden illness. This was communicated to the company itself, which remembers him thus: “Riccardo was an extraordinary and far-sighted entrepreneur, capable almost 30 years ago of intuiting the potential of a technique which, borrowed from the world of sailing and mountaineering, could be effectively applied to the world of construction: the double safety rope. Since he began, the first and only acrobatic, from the alleys of Genoa, led the company to a double listing on the financial markets, to be widespread not only in Italy, but also in France, Spain, the Principality of Monaco, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Nepal, permanently employing over 2,200 people. And Riccardo Iovino’s entrepreneurial foresight is responsible for an organized and structured company with a management ready to carry forward the dream of its founder”.

For this reason, the note continues, “despite the profound pain we are experiencing, we are ready to continue on that path that Riccardo had opened, also indicating the next objectives that we are certain of achieving, exactly as he wanted. The legacy of Riccardo Iovino it is EdiliziAcrobatica, the company that 30 years ago began to revolutionize the way construction is done in the world and which will never fail in this mission”. Finally, the board of directors announces that it will meet shortly to define the next steps.