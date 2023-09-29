Substitute magistrate, she is summoned by the court to replace some incumbent

Substitute minister Edilene Lobo participated, on Thursday (September 28, 2023), in the 1st plenary session at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), replacing minister André Ramos Tavares.

She took office in August, but is only called when a member cannot attend. In her first session at the Court, the minister highlighted her arrival at the TSE and mentioned that the national judiciary is made up of only 5% of black women.

“This place where I am is not just mine, it’s not just one person’s. This place and this mission are both the result and the starting point of historical struggles by minoritized groups to overcome the structural legacy of inequality of opportunities that needs to be overcome in our nation.”he stated.

The minister also defended progress to combat female underrepresentation in the Judiciary, such as the decision taken this week by the CNJ (National Council of Justice) to increase the number of women in the 2nd instance of Justice.

“Even with black women, who make up 28% of the Brazilian population, receiving around 46% of a white man’s salary, one should not doubt the capacity to undertake and generate income of this politically minoritized group, but with the potential to grow. ”he concluded.

Profile

Edilene came to the position after being nominated by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, based on a triple list sent by the TSE.

She has a PhD in Law from PUC Minas (Pontifical Catholic University of Minas Gerais) and a Masters in Law from UFMG (Federal University of Minas Gerais).

According to the Constitution, it is up to the President of the Republic to appoint the lawyers who make up the court. The TSE is made up of 7 ministers, 3 from the STF (Supreme Federal Court), 2 from the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) and 2 lawyers, in addition to their respective substitutes.

With information from Brazil Agency.