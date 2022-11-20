Culiacán.- With hits like ‘If it is possible’, ‘My love for you’, ‘Everything changed’, ‘Mingo’, among others, Edición Especial demonstrated why he was chosen to star in the billboard at Palenque in Culiacán, Sinaloathe night of Saturday November 19 and early Sunday 20.

The party began shortly after 00:00 with the appearance of jesus ojeda and their relativeswho made us remember that sometimes only a couple of guitars and a tuba are necessary to make shake the room.

Pieces like ‘Cariño, where will you go’, ‘Estilo Italiano’ or ‘El rego del gallo giro’ brought out the singing of those who enjoyed the Palenque of the 2022 Livestock Fair while waiting for the appearance of the northern group led by the first voice and accordion Arthur Villa.

When the time came to Special edition the people present could not help but demonstrate their emotion with shouts and whistles that reflected the feelings of those who had been waiting for their favorite songs for hours.

With the characteristic style that distinguishes them, the norteño group stepped on stage and performed songs that accumulate millions of views on social networks and inevitably many of the inhabitants of Culiacán have heard at least once.

‘Si is possible’ and ‘La FEA’ were two of the pieces that generated the best reaction in the public, who sang with fervor together with the Sinaloan group.

When the time came to say goodbye, the stands of the Palenque of the Livestock Fair 2022 they still had people listening to the last word of Arturo Villawho thanked his colleagues for the good treatment of his culichis followers.