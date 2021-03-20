Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during a press conference at the National Palace of Mexico City. Presidency of Mexico / Presidency of Mexico / EFE

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has developed in recent weeks a confrontational strategy that coincides with a moment of extreme weakness in the country, even under the ravages of the pandemic and its wake of death and economic destruction. In an escalation that can only be understood by the proximity of the June electoral appointment, where the composition of the Chamber of Deputies and 15 governorships is at stake, the president has promoted an abrupt and disturbing energy reform, entering into a melee with the judiciary, broke the bridges with the feminist movement and multiplied its attacks on the critical press. All of this has fostered a climate of national tension that contributes little to the calm that the country requires.

A thoughtful action and a long-term vision are expected from a head of state. That the polls give López Obrador a high popularity or predict good results for his formation, Morena, does not justify the permanent polarization of political life. Shaking the tree of discord, standing in the perpetual center of the board, relentlessly and viciously attacking opponents (real or invented) or opening wounds that were considered closed, can help to recharge the electoral batteries, as has been seen by misfortune in other countries, but it takes Mexico away from the path of harmony and recovery that it so badly needs.

It is true that López Obrador’s strategy, based on the powerful speakers offered by the Mexican presidentialism, would be less damaging if there were something similar to an opposition. The forces that once ruled Mexico are now cornered, paying the bill for their many excesses. The PRI is drowning in corruption scandals, and the right-wing PAN has not yet overcome its bloody past. There are no leaders or organizations to counterbalance and the void is only filled by some non-political actors who, to the president’s delight, behave as if they were. This lack of alternative has left the ring free. An opportunity that López Obrador does not waste. Every morning he takes advantage to beat whoever he decides and in the way he wants. The result: a political agenda that advances without consensus and that leaves ever greater fractures.

The confrontation with the feminist movement is the clearest example of this gap. The patriarchal and interested resistance of the president to withdraw from the race a candidate for governor accused by five women of abuse and rape ended up giving birth to an image, a metaphor for many evils, that will remain in the retina of Mexicans for decades: the historic National Palace, López Obrador’s official residence, surrounded by a metal wall for fear of the 8-M demonstrations.

The president would do well to look up and stop acting like he’s on a perpetual campaign. Mexico is a modern society that for decades has been far ahead of its leaders. Corruption, personalism, the merciless exploitation of the weak opened a gulf between power and citizenship. Denouncing that gap, López Obrador ascended. He won the elections fairly. But the mission of a government goes beyond winning elections: it requires adding many sensibilities in the common task. It is necessary to seek consensus, not to promote division or hatred of the rival.