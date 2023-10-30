With the release of the new issue of the magazine EDGEthe 391, it’s time to votes. Among the many reviews in this issue, the 9 given by certainly stands out Super Mario Bros. Wonderwhich also convinced the English editorial team, the 8 given to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is considered a good game, but without major ideas compared to the previous chapter, and the 7 given to Forza Motorsport, which is considered a good game in the making, but not the masterpiece of the genre one might have expected.