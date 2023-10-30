With the release of the new issue of the magazine EDGEthe 391, it’s time to votes. Among the many reviews in this issue, the 9 given by certainly stands out Super Mario Bros. Wonderwhich also convinced the English editorial team, the 8 given to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, which is considered a good game, but without major ideas compared to the previous chapter, and the 7 given to Forza Motorsport, which is considered a good game in the making, but not the masterpiece of the genre one might have expected.
The votes
Let’s read thecomplete list of votes:
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 9
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – 8
- Lords of the Fallen – 6
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 6
- Forza Motorsport – 7
- Counter Strike 2 – 9
- Saltsea Chronicles – 8
- Jusant – 8
- The Lamplighters League – 6
- El Paso, Elsewhere – 6
- World of Horror – 7
- The Fabulous Fear Machine – 7
- Subpar Pool – 8
- Hellboy Web of Wyrd – 4
As you can see, there are many judgments which deserve a comment. For example, Lords of the Fallen and Assassin’s Creed Mirage only bring home a 6 (EDGE is very attentive to innovations in video games, it must be said), while the result of Counter-Strike 2 is excellent, which according to the magazine positively evolves the classic online shooter. Hellboy Web of Wyrd, on the other hand, was bad and didn’t even come close to being good enough.
