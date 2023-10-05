Like every month, the reviews of the latest issue of the English magazine have arrived Edge relating to the latest games arriving on the market. Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Cocoon and Chants of Seennar passed with flying colors, while Starfield and The Crew Motorfest have to settle for sufficiency. Let’s see below all the ratings assigned in issue 390:

Is Starfield unambitious?

Edge has accustomed us to a yardstick that is often distant from that of other international publications and the reviews published with the latest issue do not represent an exception, especially with regards to Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Sea of ​​Stars, Lies of P and above all Starfield, which achieved a limited passing rate whereas, despite its defects, it was generally evaluated very positively by the international press.

In particular, in the final comment of the article of which you can read an excerpt below, EDGE states that Starfield lacks ambition and in his opinion it disappoints from the point of view of space exploration.

“Starfield exerts a curious gravitational pull: it’s pleasantly banal and can easily become a black hole for your free time. But if it’s not a bad game, it’s a woefully unambitious game, failing in what should be one of the fundamental aspects of any space exploration game (travel between planets and exploration of them, ed.).”

“It’s true, in six decades we have come a long way. But if you look at the recent history of games – and that of its creator – you are forced to admit that ultimately we have not come very far. For Bethesda, this is not so much a a giant leap, or just a small step.”

On the contrary, Cocoon was awarded a 9, in line with the international press and with our review. The same goes for Chants of Sennaar, a game based on linguistic intrigue and diversity between cultures that really surprised us positively.