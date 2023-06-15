Number 386 of the famous British magazine is out edge and, as per tradition, we report i votes that emerge from reviews present, with excellent ratings for Street Fighter 6 and System Shock and a resounding fail for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, among other things.

However, there are many interesting games reviewed in this issue. Being a monthly magazine, there are condensed titles released over a rather long period of time:

Street Fighter 6 – 9

Diablo IV – 7

System Shock – 9

Miasma Chronicles – 6

Amnesia: The Bunker – 8

After Us – 4

Firmaments – 6

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – 3

What the Car? – 7

Mask of the Rose – 7

Street Fighter 6 and System Shock take home a “9”, a vote that is not easy to obtain in the magazine in question, while the 7 in Diablo 4 is a bit surprising, on which perhaps we would have expected more. Precisely in this regard, we refer you to our definitive review of Diablo 4 published today.

Quite predictable 3 to The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, while Amnesia: The Bunker fares very well with an 8.