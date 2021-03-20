Action Reaction. That’s the law Roman Reigns followed this Friday on SmackDown. The Universal Champion saw his future defined before Fastlane. His cousin, Jey Uso, had a match against Edge. The winner would be the referee of his duel against Danie Bryan for his belt in this Sunday’s PPV. Before the fight, Roman had a tense cross talk with Bryan and as soon as that fight was over, he acted. Edge, who will be the rival of the winner at WrestleMania 37 (April 10 and 11), defeated Uso and will be the referee. We will have to see the Canadian’s strategy. Do you prefer Roman or Daniel? It is a double-edged sword, since if Bryan wins it could be a triple threat … we’ll see what happens, for now Edge will be the referee. With no time to celebrate, Roman attacked him. He did it with Bryan too, who was commenting on the match and was first surprised by Uso. The tension continues to rise. The stakes are high.

WrestleMania is coming up and that generates nerves everywhere. The best example was in the fight for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Sasha Banks faced Nia Jax. A tough fight that did not end up being clean, since Shayna Baszler sprang into action. He tried to attack the champion, it went wrong and he hit his partner … which Banks took advantage of to retain the belt. To try to calm things down Shayna asked for a fight against Bianca Belair (Jax and Baszler expose their titles this Sunday to Banks and Belair.) He had it, but it ended without result because Tamina and Natalya intruded. They are claiming an opportunity for the belts in pairs.

The night on SmackDown served up many announcements for Fastlane. A telematic one, as WWE announced that Drew McIntyre and Sheamus (from Raw’s roster) will have a (already announced) duel with no rules at Fastlane. It wasn’t the only announcement from someone on Raw. Matt Riddle to expose the United States Championship to Mustafa Ali. Others who join the PPV on Sunday are Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura. Rollins came out to criticize Cesaro and found the reaction of the Japanese and the subsequent fight for this Sunday. Meanwhile, the tension between Big E and Apollo Crews continues to rise. They had a tense virtual confrontation … which turned into face-to-face. They searched and found everything before meeting at Fastlane.

For its part, the tension in the division by male pairs is also highest in the blue brand. Rey and Dominick Mysterio beat The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) in a match in which the champions, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode were commentators. Once they won, Otis and Chad Gable appeared, armed and ended up agreeing a fight, which Otis and Gable won. There is a lot of request to challenge the champions. Finally, Kevin Owens wanted to help Sami zayn to stop talking about a conspiracy against him. The canadian lost to Baron ‘King’ Corbin and that caused Sami to take out his anger, ensuring that they continue to go against him, against KO.