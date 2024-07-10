EDGE Ratings Reward Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtreewhich was welcomed by the English magazine with a sumptuous 9/10, while the free-to-play shooter XDefiant was rejected by the magazine’s editorial staff with a 5/10.
- Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree – 9
- Destiny 2: The Ultimate Form – 9
- Thank Goodness You’re Here – 8
- Arranger – 9
- Nine Suns – 8
- Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus – 6
- XDefiant – 5
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble – 6
- SCHiM- 5
- Until Then – 6
As you can see, the EDGE 400 ratings are half very positive, half not. High ratings were given to Destiny 2: The Final Form, Arranger, Thank Goodness You’re Here, and Nine Sols.
The original puzzle platformer SCHIM doesn’t seem to have hit the markinstead, as well as the aforementioned shooter XDefiant, while Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus, Until Then and Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble all brought home a passing grade.
