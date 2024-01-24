Milrem Robotics, a leading European developer of robotics and autonomous systems and a subsidiary of the EDGE Group, has signed a contract to supply the UAE Ministry of Defense with 20 tracked combat robotic vehicles and 40 THeMIS unmanned ground vehicles.

The agreement, which represents the largest combat robotics program in the world, was announced during the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference (UMEX 2023), held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) until January 25.

Under the contract, Milrem Robotics will lead a pilot and test program with the aim of integrating unmanned ground capabilities into the arsenal of the UAE Armed Forces.

This initiative is an important step towards improving the combat capabilities of the armed forces through the adoption of “THeMIS” unmanned ground and tracked combat robotic vehicles, equipped with advanced autonomous features and the ability to supply payloads from external parties and high-quality communication solutions.

Kuldar Varsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics, said: There is no doubt that the Edge Group’s investments in Milrem Robotics have opened new horizons for us in the region, which has expanded the scope of our international growth and strengthened our presence in the markets. Our launch of the largest combat robotics program in the world with the UAE Ministry of Defense also reflects competitive capabilities. For our solutions, it highlights the strategic value of integrating advanced robotic systems into the structure of forces, thus enhancing their combat capabilities and operational efficiency.

The contract includes the supply of tracked combat robotic vehicles equipped with MK44 30 mm cannons, “THeMIS” combat units equipped with M230LF 30 mm remote-controlled weapon stations and indirect fire systems, in addition to “THeMIS Observe” units equipped with radar and camera systems, including Includes shot detection capabilities.

Milrem Robotics will also provide comprehensive training and supervision to ensure that stakeholders achieve the required level of skill in operating unmanned ground combat systems.