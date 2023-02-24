The Edge Group launched 14 new products during its participation in IDEX 2023, including 11 autonomous and unmanned vehicles and solutions.

It signed new contracts and deals worth 18.6 billion dirhams, including four billion dirhams in international export deals, in addition to many partnerships and agreements with major original equipment manufacturers, defense and technology companies, and suppliers.

The main deals signed during the event included a historic export deal worth one billion euros with the Angolan Navy to build and export a fleet of 71-meter corvettes, and major contracts worth more than nine billion dirhams with the UAE Armed Forces to supply Edge products of Thunder and Desert ammunition. The Precision Guided Sting 25, Shadow 25 and Shadow 50 systems, Hunter mobile munitions, and a four billion dirhams contract to provide tactical communications and data link solutions for the UAE Armed Forces.