EDGE, a global specialist in advanced technology and defense, has signed a historic contract to supply 200 HT-100 and HT-750 unmanned helicopter systems to the UAE Ministry of Defence, as part of an important deal that is considered the largest ever for unmanned helicopter systems. To enhance its capabilities in vertical flight.

The unmanned vertical aviation systems will be manufactured by Anavia, a subsidiary of the EDGE Group, which is headquartered in Switzerland and specializes in developing and manufacturing autonomous aerial systems.

The compact HT-100 and larger HT-750 are multi-role unmanned helicopter systems used for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and logistics missions. They are designed to transport heavy payloads while maintaining excellent flight stability, setting superior standards for systems. Drone flying.

Khaled Al Zaabi, President of the Platforms and Systems Sector at EDGE, said: “This historic deal represents a prominent and important milestone for both the HT-100 and HT-750 systems and for the EDGE Group, as it is the first order from the UAE Ministry of Defense to purchase these advanced aircraft. “This is the largest order ever for Anavia, which enhances the confidence of customers around the world in these exceptional products. The order also embodies the EDGE Group's strategy to seek to establish strong, mutually beneficial partnerships around the world.”

He added: “Through our partnership with Anavia, we were able to expand the scope of our technological capabilities across multiple fields, while ensuring sustainable growth for both parties, which allows the group to play its role in developing sovereign capabilities in the air, land and maritime fields.”

It is noteworthy that in November 2023, the “Edge” group acquired a majority stake of 52% in the “Anavia” company, which develops and manufactures unmanned helicopters capable of carrying out sensitive surveillance, reconnaissance, and transportation missions, which strengthens the group’s position as a market leader in the field. Self-driving systems