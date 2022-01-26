The new ones are available Edge review ratings, precisely of the number 368. Through ResetEra we can see that the highest rating is that of Windjammers 2, which also beats Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker.

Here are the votes of the Edge reviews:

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker – 8

GTFO – 8

Praey For The Gods – 4

Nobody Saves The World – 7

Windjammers 2 – 9

Below The Ocean – 7

Filmechanism – 7

Aeterna Noctis – 5

Dungeon Munchies – 4

As you can see, the highest rating is that of Windjammers 2, which we also reviewed in a very positive way: “Windjammers 2 is an excellent title that manages to hit the target in full, realizing what it proposes: to be the sequel that Windjammers has never had, taking back the playability and the joy. Incredible how the developers have managed to not sacrifice anything of the nature of the game, while improving it in every aspect. Did you need some more content? Maybe, but already so we guarantee you that you will struggle to break away, especially if you have someone to play with, offline or online. ”

Windjammer 2 artwork

The lowest grades were awarded to Praey For The Gods, Shadow of the Colossus’ emulator, and Dungeon Munchies, a culinary-themed fantasy RPG that recently arrived on Nintendo Switch (PC version is available from 2019).

What do you think of Edge’s grades? Do you agree?