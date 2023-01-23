Emerged i votes of Egde, taken from the March 2023 issue of the prestigious magazine, which as always goes in a stubborn and opposite direction, following its own path. What stands out in particular is the stinging of High On Lifewhich takes home only a 5. Also Fire Emblem Engage received a chilly judgment, which stopped at 7. However it is not the worst game of the month. Standing out above all, with a rating of 9, is Season: A letter to the future, an exclusive console adventure for PS5 and PS4, which will also be launched on PC.

For the rest, the only other actually negative vote is that of the roguelike Lone Ruin, which stopped at 5, while Jett: Given Time and Hyper Gunsport did well, getting an 8. Overall it was a fairly weak month in terms of titles reviewed.