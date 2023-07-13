Were disclosed i review ratings of the latest issue of the English magazine EDGE which he decided to assign a 7/10 in Final Fantasy 16 , a definitely positive vote but lower than the average. Good Aliens: Dark Descent, Roto Force and Venga who win an 8, while the verdicts for Master Detective Archives: Rain Code and Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals, were decidedly less enthusiastic.

EDGE’s verdict on Final Fantasy 16

As mentioned at the beginning, Final Fantasy 16 received a 7 from EDGE. We are talking about a positive vote, which represents a game with undoubted meritsin this case the plot and the rendering of the settings are mentioned, but which at the same time presents various problems.

Among the criticisms leveled at the latest game in the Square Enix series is that for “the absence of black people in a game about slavery”, which had been criticized by some players even before its launch. This is not the only flaw, however, since the pace of the adventure and the game world defined as “sadly underpopulated” are also criticized .

“Despite the large scale of the story, on foot the game often feels provincial,” reads EDGE’s final judgment. “Most of your time is spent traveling between villages, across flooded plains and forests connected by corridors. These environments are exquisitely rendered but the world feels bleakly underpopulated. After an enthralling first act, the pace of Final Fantasy 16 slows considerably , with tons of side missions and hefty main missions.

“The absence of people of color is notable in a game about slavery. The fact that the development team well publicized the fact that people of color did not exist in medieval European times does not hold water – did they exist and how. Ice dragons, flame-breathing Godzillas and rideable chickens aren’t.”