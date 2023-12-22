Let's see all the review ratings for Edge issue 393 below:

Like every month, the reviews of the latest issue of the English magazine have arrived Edge relating to the latest games arriving on the market. In particular Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora it doesn't seem to have had a positive impact on the magazine, while the indies American Arcadia and Slay The Princess they scored an 8, the highest marks awarded in this issue.

Slay the Princess and American Arcadia convince Edge

Slay the Princess

The title with the lowest rating in the latest issue of Edge is Gangs of Sherwood, in line with other international publications, so much so that it appears in Metacritic's list of the 10 worst games of the year.

The Ubisoft double represented by Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Assassin's Creed: Nexus VR did not completely convince the English editorial staff, who awarded the first a 5, while the second barely obtained a pass.

As mentioned at the beginning, the games with the best ratings are Slay the Princess and American Arcadia. We too praised the first in our review: it is a horror visual novel characterized by stimulating writing and an engaging plot, full of surprises and twists.

American Arcadia, on the other hand, is the latest effort by Out of the Blue, the authors of Call of the Sea. As explained in our essay, it is a narrative adventure set in a dystopian world and characterized by a dual nature, passing from 2.5D platformer with environmental puzzles to a 3D experience with stealth phases depending on the protagonist played.