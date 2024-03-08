Edge of Tomorrow – Without tomorrow: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

This evening, Friday 8 March 2024, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Edge of Tomorrow, a 2014 science fiction film directed by Doug Liman, will be broadcast. The film, starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, is the film adaptation of the light novel All You Need Is Kill (2004), written by Hiroshi Sakurazaka and illustrated by Yoshitoshi Abe. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the near future, an army of fast and deadly tentacled extraterrestrials called “Mimics”, due to their ability to emulate terrestrial military tactics and foil them, has invaded the Earth starting from Europe and then expanding into Asia. After several losses, the most expert minds of mankind of the United Defense Forces strive to find a solution against the invaders by developing powerful battle exoskeletons, while the British army finds the only hope in the victories led by soldier Rita Vrataski, the Angel of Verdun, who becomes the true symbol of the war effort.

Major William Cage, a mild-mannered US Army officer stationed in the United Kingdom, is sent by General Brigham to make the final assault against the Mimics on the coast of France. Without any ability as a soldier, having chosen to become an army official precisely to avoid the clash with the Mimics, the desperate Cage even goes so far as to blackmail the general in order not to fight, and is therefore arrested, demoted and finally forcibly transferred to the platoon of the Sergeant Major Farell for a rushed one-day training. In the battle on the beach, the army is attacked and destroyed by the Mimics: unable to fight, Cage is shocked by Vrataski's death, then, attacked by a large Mimic, decides to commit suicide and detonates the explosive charge he has on him, dying with the alien.

Edge of Tomorrow – Without tomorrow: the cast of the film

We have seen the plot of Edge of Tomorrow, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Tom Cruise: Major William Cage

Emily Blunt: Rita Vrataski

Bill Paxton: Sergeant Major Farell

Noah Taylor: Dr. Carter

Brendan Gleeson: General Brigham

Jonas ArmstrongSkinner

Kick Gurry: Griff

Franz Drameh: Ford

Dragomir Mrsic: Kuntz

Tony Way: Kimmel

Charlotte Riley: Nance

