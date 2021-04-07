More than six years have passed since this RPG developed by Midgar Studios was officially announced, but at last today we have been able to know when its launch date will take place, as well as all the platforms on which it will be available, with an important surprise.

As confirmed by the study, the game will arrive on PC on June 8, with an early access version, which can currently be purchased at a 33% discount until April 13. The title will arrive on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS4 and PS5 in the fourth quarter of 2021, and it has also been confirmed that Edge of Eternity is coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch.

As we can see in the trailer, Edge of Eternity will arrive on consoles at an undetermined date at the end of this year, and it will also arrive on Xbox Game Pass, as indicated in the description of the video. In this way, it seems that although it is an indie title, relations with the Japanese market continue to bear fruit as far as the catalog of Microsoft’s subscription service is concerned.

In a shattered world, the people of Heryon pursue a desperate war against a mysterious invader. As this conflict that opposes magic and technology grows to cataclysmic proportions, a new threat emerges from the battlefield. Fight epic turn-based battles as you follow Daryon and Selene on their quest to find an all-consuming cure for corrosion and save the world from Heryon.

