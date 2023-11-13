EDGE, one of the global groups in the field of advanced technology and defense, began its participation in the Dubai Airshow 2023, by announcing the launch of 11 new pioneering systems and solutions in the field of aviation, adding to its diverse portfolio that includes more than 159 systems and solutions covering multiple fields.

Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, Mansour Al Mulla, said: “The Dubai Air Show is a world-leading event in the field of aviation, and an ideal platform through which to showcase EDGE Group’s rapidly growing portfolio of advanced products and solutions in the field of aviation, space and air defence. We are also honored to be the defense technology partner of the exhibition, which is held every two years, during which we will launch several new, technologically advanced systems.”

He added: “We also look forward to announcing many international partnerships with companies specializing in various sectors in the defense and civil fields, which allows exploring common synergies to achieve further growth through the exchange of experiences and knowledge, and benefiting from advanced and well-established manufacturing systems, by consolidating our global supply chains.” . In turn, we wish the Dubai Airshow 2023 every success, as it is considered a tributary to enriching experiences and enhancing the aviation and defense industry at the global level.”

The new systems launched by EDGE during the exhibition include three independent aircraft, including: the new REACH-M aircraft, a fixed-wing, medium-altitude, high-endurance unmanned combat air vehicle designed for intelligence, reconnaissance, surveillance, and light ground attack operations.

After EDGE announced last week that it had acquired significant stakes in the Polish company “Flaris” and the Swiss “Anavia” company, the group will display three aerial vehicles to add to its portfolio of independent aircraft, namely: the “Senyar” jet, which is manufactured by “Flaris.” , and the larger HT-100 small multi-role unmanned helicopter. The group also presents eight new missile, guided munitions and jamming systems.