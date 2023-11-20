The UAE Space Agency and EDGE, one of the world’s leading groups in the field of advanced technology and defense, signed a memorandum of understanding for the implementation phase of the “Sirb” programme, which aims to launch three radar satellites and launch Syrb-1 in 2026.

Choosing EDGE as a strategic partner is in line with the government’s wise directives to provide opportunities for national companies and the private sector, including startups and small and medium-sized companies.

Under the supervision of the Emirates Space Agency, EDGE announced the establishment of a national alliance that includes the largest players in the private Emirati space sector and national research and development centers in the field of space, to achieve one of the basic goals of its strategic partnership with the Emirates Space Agency.

This announcement represents EDGE’s first project in the field of space, and it is in line with the country’s ambitions to manufacture space technologies locally and enhance national research and development activities, engineering, and scientific expertise in the space sector.

The roles of the alliance are divided as follows: EDGE assumes the role of the strategic partner for managing the program with a focus on developing the satellite radar (SAR) payload, while Yahsat and Bayanat each undertake the task of managing satellite operations, data and space applications, while the National Center for Space Science and Technology will undertake By continuing his effective contributions to the installation, assembly and testing processes of the program.

The Alliance will also continue to expand its collaboration with other industry players, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), along with start-ups to enhance the collective expertise and capabilities of the programme.

The announcement comes in the wake of the launch of the implementation phase of the “Sarb” program by His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council. For the Emirate of Dubai.

Director General of the Emirates Space Agency, Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, said: “Our partnership with EDGE represents a strategic step towards developing the private space sector in the United Arab Emirates. The establishment of this national alliance is the cornerstone of our mission to implement the Sarb program and strengthen the innovative, competitive commercial space sector.

Through strategic cooperation with major players in the private sector and commercial space centers in the United Arab Emirates, we are promoting the growth of the knowledge-based economy. We are also working hard to empower national talent and skills, and consolidate the central expertise of our regional and global leadership in the field of space.”

Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, Mansour Al-Mulla, said: “We aim to enhance our capabilities and play a transformative role in the national and global space sector. The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding is an important first step as it lays the foundation for strategic investments and partnerships that will accelerate the implementation of the “Sirb” program.

By uniting the efforts of the most prominent local players in the field of space, we are working with determination to enhance national research and development activities and advance the country’s aspirations to establish a space system that has the ability to compete with distinction.” In turn, Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Yahsat Group, said: “We are pleased to participate in the National Alliance for the Emirates Space Agency’s Sarb program.”

Yahsat is considered the pioneer of the space technology sector in the UAE, and has been able to build extensive expertise and qualify capable cadres in this field, especially distinguished Emirati talents who have contributed strongly to the implementation of many national initiatives in recent years.

The Sirb Alliance will be able to benefit from the great capabilities possessed by Yahsat to manage the operations and satellite data of this ambitious national programme.

The Director of the National Center for Space Science and Technology, Ali Muhammad Al-Shehhi, said: “Our cooperation with the EDGE Group is in line with the Center’s mission to support the development of space science and technology. We are pleased to unite our efforts and provide our expertise in the field of precision satellite missions to support the implementation of the (Sirb) program, in a way that enhances the UAE’s infrastructure in the field of space.”