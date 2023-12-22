EDGE revealed what the best games of the year according to the newspaper's editorial staff. There are many categories but as far as “GOTY” is concerned, perhaps without much surprise, the game chosen is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Let's see all of them in an orderly manner The EDGE Awards 2023:
PlayStation Game of the Year:
- 3. Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- 2. Season: A Letter To The Future
- 1. Humanity
Xbox Game of the Year:
- 3. Forza Motorsport
- 2. Hi-Fi Rush
- 1. Planet of Lana
Nintendo Game of the Year:
- 3. Pikmin 4
- 2. Super Mario Bros Wonder
- 1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
PC Game of the Year:
- 3. Darkest Dungeon 2
- 2. Counter Strike 2
- 1. Baldur's Gate 3
Mobile Game of the Year:
- 3. Laya's Horizon
- 2. Subpar Pool
- 1. Finity
VR Game of the Year:
- 3. Synapse
- 2. Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- 1. Humanity
Best Visual Design:
- 3. Cocoon
- 2. The Invincible
- 1. Alan Wake 2
Best Audio Design:
- 3. Hi-Fi Rush
- 2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- 1. Alan Wake 2
Best Performance:
- 3. MJ Deans (A Highland Song)
- 2. David Harewood (Alan Wake 2)
- 1. Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3)
Best Hardware:
- 3. PSVR 2
- 2. Steam Deck OLED
- 1. Quests 3
Publisher of the Year:
- 3. Devolver
- 2. Capcom
- 1. Nintendo
Studio of the Year:
- 3. Remedy
- 2. Geometric Interactive
- 1. Larian Studios
EDGE Game of the Year
Finally, when it comes to games of the year, EDGE made a Top 10, rather than a shorter Top 3. Here are the “Best Games of the Year“:
- 10. Counter-Strike 2
- 9. A Highland Song
- 8. Street Fighter 6
- 7. Chants of Shinar
- 6. Alan Wake 2
- 5. Cocoon
- 4. Humanity
- 3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- 2. Baldur's Gate 3
- 1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Finally, EDGE has released new reviews.
#EDGE #revealed #39Best #Games #winners #categories
Leave a Reply