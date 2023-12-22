EDGE revealed what the best games of the year according to the newspaper's editorial staff. There are many categories but as far as “GOTY” is concerned, perhaps without much surprise, the game chosen is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Let's see all of them in an orderly manner The EDGE Awards 2023:

PlayStation Game of the Year:

3. Marvel's Spider-Man 2

2. Season: A Letter To The Future

1. Humanity

Xbox Game of the Year:

3. Forza Motorsport

2. Hi-Fi Rush

1. Planet of Lana

Nintendo Game of the Year:

3. Pikmin 4

2. Super Mario Bros Wonder

1. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

PC Game of the Year:

3. Darkest Dungeon 2

2. Counter Strike 2

1. Baldur's Gate 3

Mobile Game of the Year:

3. Laya's Horizon

2. Subpar Pool

1. Finity

VR Game of the Year:

3. Synapse

2. Horizon: Call of the Mountain

1. Humanity

Best Visual Design:

3. Cocoon

2. The Invincible

1. Alan Wake 2

Best Audio Design:

3. Hi-Fi Rush

2. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

1. Alan Wake 2

Best Performance:

3. MJ Deans (A Highland Song)

2. David Harewood (Alan Wake 2)

1. Neil Newbon (Baldur's Gate 3)

Best Hardware:

3. PSVR 2

2. Steam Deck OLED

1. Quests 3

Publisher of the Year:

3. Devolver

2. Capcom

1. Nintendo

Studio of the Year: