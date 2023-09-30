The United Arab Emirates company signed an agreement with SIATT last Wednesday (September 27th)

O EDGE Groupannounced the acquisition of 50% of a Brazilian company specialized in smart weapons and high-tech systems, SIATT. The agreement was closed last Wednesday (September 27, 2023), but was only announced on Friday (September 29).

The acquisition between the EDGE Group – from the United Arab Emirates, and one of the main advanced technology and defense companies in the world – and SIATT was carried out in São José dos Campos, in São Paulo. Here’s the complete of the statement released by EDGE (PDF – 85 KB).

According to Mansour AlMulla, managing director and CEO of EDGE Group, with the acquisition, the company “is committed to collaborating with strategically important industry players in Brazil, through investments or partnerships, with the aim of developing advanced defense capabilities and other related technologies.”

“Together with SIATT, we want to be relevant players in the high-tech defense systems market”added Mansour AlMulla.

The CEO and one of the founders of SIATT, Rogerio Salvador also celebrated the company’s acquisition agreement by the EDGE Group.

“This is a proud moment for SIATT as a regional leader in the field of advanced missile technology. EDGE Group’s investment in our expertise and renowned capabilities is a testament to the high quality of our products and systems.”he said.

Rogerio Salvador declared that the agreement “will allow us to leverage EDGE Group’s scale and international experience across multiple domains to jointly develop the next generation of smart weapons solutions for our respective Armed Forces and other defense customers”.

The agreement was reached after both companies signed a cooperation with the Brazilian Navy for the development of advanced long-range missile technology, as part of the national missile project called MANSUP.

The cooperation was signed in April this year in Rio de Janeiro. SIATT has provided the guidance, navigation, control and telemetry systems for the development of the missile.

Vice Admiral Marco Antonio Ismael Trovão de Oliveira, of the Brazilian Navy, stated that the EDGE Group “It is demonstrating, through concrete actions, that it is a serious partner and supporter of the Brazilian defense industry and the development of national capabilities in various domains”.

“Today’s announcement of the Group’s acquisition of a 50% stake in SIATT will further strengthen our mutual vision and objectives for greater security and economic prosperity, both here and abroad”he added.