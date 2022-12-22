The new number of edge has arrived, and this also brings with it the Awards 2022 of the famous British magazine, which awards the Game of the Year for the first time tied to Elden Ring and Immortalityin addition to the various votes of the month.

Among the other notable prizes we see the Publisher of the Year awarded to Nintendo and the Studio of the Year to FromSoftware, but let’s see in particular the winners in the different categories of the awards assigned by Edge:

Publisher of the year: Nintendo

Best Visual Design: Elden Ring

Best Audio: Tunic

Best Performance: Charlotte Mohlin (Immortality)

Best Hardware: Steam Deck

Best Soundtrack: We Are OFK

Study of the year: From Software

So let’s see how several of Edge’s choices are quite different from other awards we’ve seen these days, although the constant Elden Ring still remains at the top.

Immortality finally gets some nice recognition from Edge

Similarly, this constant is also found in the ranking of the best games of the year 2022 according to the magazine, with the awarding of the Game of the Year 2022 title to Elden Ring and Immortality as ex aequo:

Elden Ring and Immortality – Game of the Year Pentiment Neon White Roadwarden Hardspace: Shipbreaker Poinpy Gran Turismo 7 Windjammers 2 Bayonet 3

It certainly gets noticed lack of God of War Ragnarok also in the top ten best games of the year according to Edge. On the other hand, the British magazine has never shown much enthusiasm for the game in question, rated with a 7/10 against 9/10 in Pentiment just last month.