Many reviews this month in issue 384 of the British magazine edgebut few games that have really satisfied the editors getting votes satisfactory.
For example, Dead Island 2 took home a meager sufficiency and so did Terra Nil and Dredge, much better received elsewhere. But let’s see the complete list of votes:
- Raiden III x Mikado Maniax – 8
- Can Of Wormholes – 9
- The Wreck – 7
- Paranormal Sight – 8
- Dredge – 6
- The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR – 4
- Earth Nil – 6
- Have A Nice Death – 7
- Everspace 2 – 7
- Deceive Inc – 8
- The Last Worker – 6
- Dead Island 2 – 6
The best games of the month were the puzzle game Can Of Wormholes, which scored a resounding nine, followed by the eight given to the classic shooter Raiden III x Mikado Maniax, the horror Paranormasight and the multiplayer spy game Deceive Inc. Very bad, instead, The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR which snagged a measly 4, making it the black sheep of the bunch.
