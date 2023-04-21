Many reviews this month in issue 384 of the British magazine edgebut few games that have really satisfied the editors getting votes satisfactory.

For example, Dead Island 2 took home a meager sufficiency and so did Terra Nil and Dredge, much better received elsewhere. But let’s see the complete list of votes:

Raiden III x Mikado Maniax – 8

Can Of Wormholes – 9

The Wreck – 7

Paranormal Sight – 8

Dredge – 6

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR – 4

Earth Nil – 6

Have A Nice Death – 7

Everspace 2 – 7

Deceive Inc – 8

The Last Worker – 6

Dead Island 2 – 6

The best games of the month were the puzzle game Can Of Wormholes, which scored a resounding nine, followed by the eight given to the classic shooter Raiden III x Mikado Maniax, the horror Paranormasight and the multiplayer spy game Deceive Inc. Very bad, instead, The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR which snagged a measly 4, making it the black sheep of the bunch.