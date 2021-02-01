69 days left until WrestleMania 37. The countdown to the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ began this Sunday. He did it this Sunday, as is customary at Royal Rumble. Edge and Bianca Belair clinch a spot in the biggest event of the year (April 10-11, in Tampa) after winning the royal battles and making history. The male was full of surprises in the form of comebacks: Edge himself, Carlito, Kane, The Hurricane, Christian and Seth Rollins. Many were protagonists, especially the Canadian, who managed to become the third fighter in history (Shawn Michels did it in 1995 and Chris Benoit in 2004) to win by coming out first. It was not an easy day for Edge, 47. He returned after months injured and at the beginning he saw four rivals going against him. They all attacked him, but with his usual intelligence he was biding his time. It came when, with the help of Christian, he kicked out Strowman. He was left alone with Seth Rollins, whom he also eliminated … but one remained. Randy orton, with whom he had a fierce fight at the beginning and who left the event injured ten minutes later, Return. He did an RKO, but he remade himself and managed to make history (Royal Rumble had already won it in 2010) to secure a new ‘WrestleMania moment’.

Meanwhile, in the female Bianca Belair fulfilled the predictions. She was the favorite in the betting, but she had to suffer a lot. The 31-year-old American achieves her greatest triumph and undoubtedly manages to assert herself. Winning Royal Rumble is a plus, but doing it from number three certainly raises your status a lot. Belair settled pending accounts, like the ones he had with Bayley, which he eliminated, and also played on wire. Many were the times when she was left hanging from the third rope with her feet dangling. He was able to get rid of all of them. In the end he allied with Rhea Ripley to eliminate the last champion of the battle, Charlotte Flair.. Then he played the last heads up, which he won with a tremendous forearm that left her alone and excited on the ring. He reaffirms himself and looks at the biggest event a fighter can be in. It also made history, in the four women’s editions that have been disputed it is the one that has come out the soonest.

Between the two battles we lived the war of the night. Roman Reigns retained the Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in an incredible fight that had the ‘Last Man Standing’ stipulation. It was worth everything … and nothing was saved. Reigns threw Owens from five meters, ran him over with a golf cart and smashed the screens of the pavilion with his body. The Canadian responded by getting on a forklift and jumping on it. Both had offered great wars and repeated at Royal Rumble. KO had an ace up his sleeve and pulled out some handcuffs when the champion was touched. He caught him with handcuffs in a position that was impossible for Roman to get up … but the intelligence of the champion appeared. He threw the referee against one of the light towers they were on and thus bought time. Paul Heyman appeared quickly to remove the handcuffs and that gave Reigns an added rage. With a tremendous guillotine he ended the fight.

Before those three final fights, Sasha Banks masterfully retained the SmackDown Championship against Carmella, who showed a great level. While, Drew McIntyre also kept the WWE title on his belt. Goldberg was a surefire coming back for titles, but this time he succumbed. The legend put the champion in serious trouble, but Drew resisted everything and made him fail. There he had no mercy and killed him. Finally, in the duel that opened the night, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were proclaimed champions in pairs. Asuka and Charlotte Flair They were left without a title due to the rivalry that the ‘Queen’ maintains with Lacey Evans. The Texan reappeared along with Ric Flair and when Charlotte had the fight won, they prevented her from winning and cost her the victory. A feud that also points to WrestleMania.

