Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

EDGE Group, one of the world’s leading groups in the field of advanced technology and defense, announced its acquisition of a majority stake of 52% in the Swiss company “Anavia”, which specializes in the design, development and manufacture of versatile vertical take-off and landing systems weighing up to 750 kg and associated capabilities. This acquisition will support Edge to assume a leadership position in this highly specialized field.

Anavia produces a pioneering range of unmanned helicopters for multiple missions such as surveillance, reconnaissance, inspection, mapping and shipping, which can be modified to suit Edge’s integrated range of air, land and sea capabilities. The group mainly focuses on developing autonomous systems.

Mansour Al-Mulla, Managing Director and CEO of EDGE Group, said: “The acquisition of a majority stake in Anavia is an important step within EDGE Group’s strategy to enhance its advanced capabilities in the field of autonomous aircraft, as it works diligently to expand its portfolio of multi-disciplinary systems and solutions, in addition to enhancing its exports.” Global… There is no doubt that this deal will enable us to benefit from Anavia’s extensive experience in developing high-quality, technologically advanced unmanned helicopters to complement our current group of autonomous aircraft and existing supply chains, so that the Edge Group assumes a leadership position in this field. The deal will also allow Anavia to benefit from EDGE’s enormous capabilities and the promising opportunities it provides to enhance innovation in areas related to the group in a sustainable manner.”

He said: “Anavia” employs a team of experienced experts in the field of autonomous aircraft, with specializations in composite materials, mechatronics, aircraft maintenance, flight testing, and software engineering.

For his part, Jean-Andre Jörg, founder and co-CEO of Anavia, said: “We will work with Edge to redefine the capabilities in this vital field, and provide pioneering solutions to meet the evolving requirements of both the military and civilian sectors, as it has great and enormous potential. As we explore aspects of joint cooperation, we advance together in our field, and we continue to rely on the extensive and unique experiences that have witnessed the rapid transformation of “Anavia” into a leading company in the production of Swiss-made super autonomous aircraft.”

In turn, Ishan Sahgal, founder and co-CEO of Anavia, said: “We feel proud of this pioneering partnership and joining the EDGE Group family.” Pointing out that this would enable us to activate joint cooperation on developing unmanned helicopter platforms, which represents a milestone in the field of autonomous aviation. It also reflects Anavia’s commitment to supporting technological innovation and revolutionizing the future of unmanned helicopter systems.

Edge will enhance its presence at the upcoming Dubai Airshow 2023, which will be held from November 13 to 17, to display Anavia’s innovative solutions for vertical take-off and landing systems.