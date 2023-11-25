Edge published the number 392 of the magazine and through this we can see the votes of reviews included:

Alan Wake 2 – 9

A Highland Song – 9

Last Train Home – 8

The Talos Principle 2 – 8

Thirsty Suitors – 7

WarioWare – Move It! – 7

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 7

Gubbins – 7

The Invincible – 7

Persona 5 Tactica – 6

Steamworld Build – 6

Call of Duty Modern Warzone 3 – 5

As we can see, the best votes were taken by Alan Wake 2 and A Highland Songa 2D exploratory game with a dynamic plot, which will be available from December 5, 2023. Last Train Home, a real-time strategy game, and The Talos Principle 2, the puzzle game by Croteam and published by Devolver Digital, are also doing very well.