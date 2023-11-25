Edge published the number 392 of the magazine and through this we can see the votes of reviews included:
- Alan Wake 2 – 9
- A Highland Song – 9
- Last Train Home – 8
- The Talos Principle 2 – 8
- Thirsty Suitors – 7
- WarioWare – Move It! – 7
- Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 7
- Gubbins – 7
- The Invincible – 7
- Persona 5 Tactica – 6
- Steamworld Build – 6
- Call of Duty Modern Warzone 3 – 5
As we can see, the best votes were taken by Alan Wake 2 and A Highland Songa 2D exploratory game with a dynamic plot, which will be available from December 5, 2023. Last Train Home, a real-time strategy game, and The Talos Principle 2, the puzzle game by Croteam and published by Devolver Digital, are also doing very well.
The Worst of Edge #392
Among the worst titles in the recent issue of Edge are Call of Duty Modern Warzone 3, Persona 5 Tactica and Steamworld Build.
Call of Duty Modern Warzone 3 did not obtain a positive response among the specialized press, so Edge’s vote is not surprising. Persona 5 Tactica has a slightly higher average on Metacritic. Steamworld Build, however, is not yet available, so this is the first rating available to us.
