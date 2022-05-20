Edgardo ‘Patón’ Bauza was an outstanding defender who had a good time at Junior de Barranquilla, where he played between 1982 and 1985. He is an idol of Rosario Central and also played in Independiente and in Veracruz, from Mexico. He was part of the Argentina squad at the World Cup in Italy in 1990.

In addition, Bauza had an outstanding career as a coach. He won the Copa Libertadores twice, with Liga de Quito, in 2008, and with San Lorenzo in 2014. With the Ecuadorian club he also won the Recopa Sudamericana in 2010. He was also coach of the Argentine National Team in the qualifiers for Russia 2018.

Bauza had announced his retirement as coach

Bauza had announced some time ago his retirement from activity. “The reasons for my decision strictly respond to health reasons. I understood and accepted that, for my own well-being and that of my family, I had to step away from the work that I am passionate about, ”he said in a statement released on social networks.

“Recently the news broke about my retirement as a coach. So, honoring my way of proceeding again, yesIt is myself who wants to communicate that I have effectively put an end to the chapter of my history as technical director”, he added.

The details of the disease of ‘Patón’ Bauza

Now, Argentine rapporteur Juan Manuel Pons revealed that Bauza suffers from Alzheimer’s. The ‘Bambino’ confirmed the news in a chat with the Cielosports portal.

According to Pons, Bauza “has very advanced Alzheimer’s and today it is complicated. A tantrum shoots you anywhere.”

The ‘Bambino’ added other details of the situation of Bauza. “The ‘Patón’ began to grab after the Argentine Cup. We are very fragile beings. Today he lives in Quito and a little in Rosario. He confuses the colors and even the order of the meals, ”he said.

