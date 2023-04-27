The director of the Great Moscow Circus and one of the country’s most famous animal trainers, Edgard Zapashny, named his favorite in a conversation with Moslenta. According to him, this is an elephant named Nicole.

Zapashny said that it was his dream to have an elephant. He noted that these animals have a wonderful mind, fine mental organization, and even know how to get bored. Unlike lions and tigers, elephants are more attached to humans. The interlocutor recalled how once, when he left for four days, a colleague called him and said that Nicole was angry. When he returned to the circus, the animal immediately calmed down.

Zapashny also told how at the rehearsal he several times asked the elephant to raise her leg, but she, as it seemed to him, did not follow the command. Then he accidentally saw that Nicole had been holding her hind leg up all this time, but because of the size of her body, this was not visible. “Then I laughed heartily, well, and scolded myself for inattention,” the trainer noted with humor.

