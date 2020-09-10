Edgard Tupët-Thomé, companion of the Liberation, died on the age of 100. The previous resistance member of the Free French Forces (FFL) had planted his final base camp in Binic (Côtes-d’Armor). He was one of many 4 companions of the Liberation nonetheless alive. Born in Bourg-la-Reine in 1920, the younger man preceded the roll name in October 1938 and was integrated into the eighth Zouave regiment in Mourmelon. Promoted to sergeant, he fought in Lorraine in September 1939 and in Belgium the next yr. He participates along with his unit within the safety of the evacuation of Dunkirk. He was taken prisoner on June 4, 1940 and escaped throughout his switch to Germany on June 10, 1940. He was demobilized in September of the identical yr. Eager to proceed the struggle, he tries unsuccessfully to depart France, finds a job in Clermont-Ferrand and meets Roger Warin, head of the Ronald community, of which he’ll grow to be one of many deputies. He’s accountable for discovering unlawful airstrips. Pierre Fourcaud, answerable for Common de Gaulle’s mission, got here into contact in March 1941 with Roger Warin. Tupët is among the many first secret army enlistments within the FFL. Parachuted on December 9, 1941 within the Châteauroux area, he was injured within the head through the touchdown. He’s then accountable for air operations. Parachuted on August 27, 1944 within the Jura, he ordered the assault and the seize of Clerval (Franche-Comté). About thirty Nazi troopers are killed. Subsequently, he will probably be administrator of the colonies in Tunisia. Within the Nineteen Sixties, attracted by the regime of Moïse Tshombé, president of the secessionist state of Katanga, he left to function an advisor to the Minister of Protection, earlier than returning to civilian life and retiring.