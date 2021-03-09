Edgar Badia represents the good time of Elche. The Catalan goalkeeper is being the most regular player in the team and against Sevilla he was once again decisive in the result to prevent the Andalusians from getting into the game earlier. Appeals to the twelve plus one finals that remain before the end of the championship to achieve permanence and the good game of the first round, at the Martínez Valero stadium, to continue that path in order to achieve a good result this Saturday, at Starting at 4:15 p.m., at the Valdebebas Sports City.

Triumph against Sevilla: “It is a very important victory. We are very happy to have achieved, again, three points at home against a Champions League rival and that they are at the top of the Primera classification table. Now we are already thinking about this week, although happier ”.

Equipment improvement: “We are taking very important steps in terms of defensive strength to be compact and to be with the lines closer together, in order to avoid the rival’s chances. We limit the scoring opportunities of a team as offensive as Sevilla is and that is vital. In attack we must take steps forward, generating chances, and the victory against Sevilla was well deserved and positive for the dressing room ”.

Visit to Real Madrid: We know the difficulty of the rival. We are going to prepare the week like all of us. We are aware that we can compete against any adversary, fighting for the three points. We are waiting for a Real Madrid that is fighting for the League, that is alive in the Champions League and that has tremendous potential. We will go for the three points, as against any other rival ”.

Tie of the first round: “In the first leg we tied at home, we played a very good game and we had the opportunity to win, on the last play, with a foul by Gonzalo Verdú. That is the line to follow, taking steps forward on offense and defense. We want to get a good result in Valdebebas ”.

Permanence: “We know how difficult the final goal is. In the dressing room we believe that it is a goal that we are going to achieve. We have 13 finals left, one more than the rest, and we will go game by game, which is the way to achieve it ”.

Great premiere in First: “I’m happy with how things are going on an individual level, but if it didn’t work out collectively, it wouldn’t do any good and I wouldn’t be happy. I’m going to drop everything, like the rest of my teammates. The important thing is that we achieve the goal and that we continue to improve the daily level to help Elche save themselves. “

Hobby: “We miss them to stay strong, as in the last two games we have won at home. With them we would be better and we will continue fighting to bring more joy to our fans.”