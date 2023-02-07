Édgar Veytia is questioned by Saritha Komatireddy during the trial of Genaro García Luna in New York (USA). JANE ROSENBERG (REUTERS)

Edgar Veytia, aka The devil, was one of the most anticipated witnesses in the drug trafficking trial against Genaro García Luna. The former prosecutor of Nayarit sat on the bench this Tuesday, followed the line that the Prosecutor’s Office set for him during his testimony and released the bombshell statement that the instruction of the Government of Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) and the Secretary of Public Security (SSP ) of García Luna was to protect Joaquín El Chapo Guzmán and the Sinaloa Cartel. “The line was [proteger a] El Chapo,” Veytia declared. The former official’s testimony is the first to point directly to the former president of Mexico in the judicial process in New York. Calderón denied that such orders existed during his tenure. “I never negotiated or agreed with criminals,” the former president wrote on his social media.

“We had to protect the Chapos and not the Beltrán Leyva,” Veytia said about the cartel war that plunged the country into a wave of violence. The witness affirmed that Luis Cárdenas Palomino, right-hand man of the former secretary and main co-defendant in the case in the United States, told him on another occasion in a meeting in the so-called SSP bunker that “he was on the wrong side” in the dispute between the two organizations. , by privileging the faction of Arturo Beltrán Leyva. “He told us that it was El Chapo who we should support,” he maintained in Brooklyn court without supporting further evidence.

El Diablo said that he first heard the order to protect El Chapo in an informal meeting with the then governor of Nayarit, Ney González (2005-2011). The witness narrated that the instruction was given after two agents were kidnapped, which sparked a scandal in the State. “I was summoned by his escort to board his vehicle, a white Tahoe,” he recounted. “That’s when he told me if he knew why this was happening to me and who he had to talk to,” he continued.

“I just came from a very important meeting in Mexico City with Felipe Calderón and Genaro García Luna where they told us that the line was El Chapo,” the convict settled, recalling the words of former governor González, dressed in a brown Centro uniform. Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, the same prison where García Luna is being held. “And what did you tell him?” Assistant Prosecutor Saritha Komatireddy asked. “Nothing, the governor is not asked for explanations,” replied Veytia, sentenced in 2019 to more than 20 years in prison in the United States for drug trafficking. Calderón responded that Veytia’s statements are “absurd” and “an absolute lie.” The former president added that he will reserve his opinion on the trial of García Luna until the process is over.

Born in Mexico and raised in California, Veytia said that he began his career as a public official in Nayarit, where he had family and businesses, in 2007. He began in the municipal order, in the lowest echelon of power in the country. A mutual friend introduced him to Roberto Sandoval Castañeda, the candidate who ran for the Institutional Revolutionary Party and won the election for municipal president of Tepic, the state capital, in 2008. Since the campaign, he has offered money and vehicles to support Sandoval . He returned the favor and appointed him in charge of the Traffic Police when he took office in September of that year.

Veytia’s boss, then a second-line official from Tepic, was Commander Ángel Violante, the municipality’s Secretary of Security, who came from García Luna’s Federal Police. “He told me that he had received instructions from Genaro García Luna that we had to take El Chapo’s side,” he recounted about a meeting. In 2008, an internal war had broken out between Guzmán’s Sinaloa Cartel and the faction of the Beltrán Leyva brothers, his old allies. “The commanders on duty were told that we should not arrest or report them,” described the witness, also known as The Beast. Violante resigned in August of that year for public reasons, according to what was said publicly. Veytia assured that in private it was known that the reason had been “the pressure to take a side between El Chapo and the Beltrán Leyva.” The commander died in 2016.

the faithful prosecutor

Shortly after Violante’s departure, three officers were shot and killed. The substitute Carlos Patricio Bernal was accused of corruption and dismissed. Veytia rose through the ranks as Municipal Secretary of Security, first as an interim and then he was ratified. Mayor Sandoval instructed him to meet El Chilo, the leader of Arturo Beltrán Leyva’s people in Nayarit. “He told me that he was very sorry for having killed the three policemen, but that it was necessary, that they were at war,” the capo apologized. “Arturo Beltrán Leyva sends them to tell them not to worry, that he is going to pay all the campaign expenses for the next state governor,” Veytia recounted in a paraphrase of his interlocutor.

“Did he leave in writing that he had a pact with the Beltrán Leyva?” asked prosecutor Komatireddy. “No, the agreements with drug traffickers are not in writing,” Veytia commented. The Prosecutor’s Office asked this question to respond to the statements made by García Luna’s defense, which has claimed that the accusations are based mainly on statements from witnesses and cooperators. From there, the pact between the Beltrán Leyva group and the Sandoval circle was sealed, which in 2011 became governor of Nayarit, according to the witness. He ran for the PRI and won comfortably.

Arturo Beltrán Leyva was killed in December 2009 by the Navy, but the war did not end. He flared up. “We had them hung on the bridges, flayed and the particularity of the pozole”, reviewed El Diablo. The Prosecutor’s Office asked him to explain what the pozoles were. “They were some buckets that they put with dismembered members, like legs or heads, and they put grains of corn, like pozole,” he said patiently.

Hector Beltran Leyva, aka The H (Arturo’s younger brother), assumed leadership of the cartel. Veytia practically became an employee of the cartel. “We did everything they asked us and needed,” said The Beast in part of his testimony. It was at the municipal level when the witness said he had heard the orders of former Governor González.

In late 2011, after Sandoval became governor, Veytia was approached by the Sinaloa Cartel. “They wanted to buy the State, the Nayarit plaza,” said the former prosecutor. The price of El Chapo’s people was 10 million dollars. Veytia rejected them. “We already had a commitment with the Beltrán Leyva,” he justified. The Cartel responded with a shooting attack in one of his safe houses, from which he escaped unharmed, in December of that year. El Diablo said that he asked for reinforcements, but only the Army arrived. He insinuated several times during the interrogation that García Luna’s Federal Police had made an impunity pact with Sinaloa and that was why they had not come to his aid.

It was after the attack that Sandoval requested a meeting with García Luna in Mexico City. Veytia was forced to wait outside, while the governor and the secretary discussed what had happened. The former prosecutor took a tour of the bunker, separated for a moment and that’s when the conversation with Cárdenas Palomino happened, always according to his version. “They are doing it wrong in Nayarit,” García Luna’s right hand reproached them, supposedly for not aligning themselves with El Chapo. The witness met Sandoval, disappointed at the end of the meeting. “Indeed, we are alone, this bastard is not going to help us at all,” said Sandoval, arrested in 2021 in Mexico for links to drug trafficking. Despite the explosiveness of his statements, El Diablo could not put on the table direct links or convincing stories to back them up.

Still around that time, there was a second attempt by the Sinaloa Cartel to “buy Nayarit.” “They offered me five million dollars and brought another million to close the deal there,” Veytia said. He turned down the deal to honor his old alliance with the Beltrán Leyva family. They paid him two million pesos a month in exchange for protection. “We didn’t stop them, we gave them information so they could escape and evade justice, we covered up the crimes they committed,” El Diablo recited, at this point, visibly humiliated. That money was distributed among police chiefs, judges and journalists “to maintain appearances and control of the State.” The rest went to his pocket. In 2013 he became a state prosecutor and crossed the border over and over again without any problem until he was arrested in March 2017. Sandoval distanced himself from his prosecutor and the next PRI candidate did the same with the outgoing governor in the election of this year.

Veytia is linked in the United States to the H2 Cartel, a small split between the Beltrán Leyva and the original El H, Héctor Beltrán. The H2 was Juan Francisco Patrón Sánchez, who had the prosecutor on the payroll for years until he betrayed him. The Beast ordered to kill and capture him, as he confessed. It is the same group with which General Salvador Cienfuegos, Secretary of Defense of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018), was related. Cienfuegos was arrested in Los Angeles in October 2020 and exonerated in Mexico in January 2021.

“I am guilty,” said Veytia, who looked dejected at the end of the testimony. Do you know the expression ‘Silver or lead’?” Komatireddy asked him. “Yes, it means that if you don’t take the money, they will kill you,” the convict replied. “And isn’t there a third option?” the prosecutor told him. “Yes, it’s a hard road, but it’s the right one,” replied the witness, forced to review his criminal history, as if the Prosecutor’s Office was trying to establish a parallel with his story and the case against García Luna. “Did you torture? did he kill? Kidnapping? Did you hide evidence? Did it start fires? Did he tell lies? Did you steal property that had been seized? Did you take bribes?” The Beast answered with a terse yes at every opportunity. His hope is a reduction in his sentence and a stay in the United States, where he is also a citizen. The decision on the effectiveness of his testimony and on the future of the former secretary is in the hands of 12 jurors.

subscribe here to the newsletter from EL PAÍS México and receive all the key information on current affairs in this country