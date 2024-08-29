Chihuahua, Chih.- Edgar RF, who is accused of having shot 19-year-old Gabriel Alejandro on March 2 outside a home in the Rincones de San Francisco residential area, faces a sentence of 50 years in prison if found guilty. In this regard, attorney Gabriel Vidaña explained that the maximum sentence will be 50 years, since in these cases, if the sentence were higher, it could be reduced through an injunction.

The accused will be in court today starting at 11 a.m. in the process linkage stage.

On Sunday, Edgar R. was formally charged with being the perpetrator of the murder of Gabriel Alejandro, after remaining a fugitive for more than 5 months, since he was in the United States trying to avoid arrest. He was presented in court where he was accused of having shot the 19-year-old on March 2 outside a home in the Rincones de San Francisco residential area.

The defendant was brought before a hearing to formulate charges for the homicide, which occurred as a result of a conflict that allegedly began in a nightclub. He was identified as one of the perpetrators of the crime, since according to the versions of the witnesses of the events, he was not present at the time of the outbreak of the fight outside the establishment, so the attackers tentatively went for him and the weapons with which they killed Gabriel Alejandro, 19 years old.

The accused was linked to Brain R., his son, with whom he allegedly started the conflict that led to the violent events outside the house of a friend of Gabriel Alejandro in the Rincones de San Francisco residential area. The witnesses’ version indicates that the conflict was not with Gabriel Alejandro, but with another young man with whom he had gone out that night. [email protected]