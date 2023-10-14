Edgar Renteria He is considered by many to be the best Colombian baseball player in all of history. The Barranquilla native reached the Major Leagues in 1996 and crowned a brilliant career.

His debut was with the then-called Florida Marlins (now the Miami Marlins) and a hit by him, in the seventh game of the series against the Cleveland Indians)gave the franchise its first World Series title.

The end of his career was as brilliant as the beginning. His home run allowed the San Francisco Giants to win the 2010 ‘Fall Classic’against Texas Rangers.

During 16 years, Renteria played for seven Major League baseball teams. In addition to the Marlins (1996-98) and San Francisco (2009-10), he played for the St. Louis Cardinals (1999-2004), Boston Red Sox (2005), Atlanta Braves (2006-07) and Detroit Tigers ( 2008), before closing his career in Cincinnati Reds (2011).

He played 2,152 games in the ‘Big Ten’, with an offensive average of .286 and 140 home runs.

12 years after his retirement, the official MLB account highlighted the Colombian’s career, in the midst of the celebration of Latin Pride Month.

“Edgar Rentería was a five-time All-Star and two-time Gold Glove winner with 2,327 hits during a 16-year career. Renteria’s single in Game 7 won the 1997 World Series for the Marlins. He was also the Most Valuable Player of the 2010 World Series for the Giants,” the MLB published on its X account (formerly Twitter), accompanied by a graph of Rentería.

Rentería’s is part of a series of tributes to several Latin American players who shone in different eras. The first to do so was Cuban Minnie Miñoso, who participated in 13 All-Star games between 1947 and 1960 and played in four different decades.

