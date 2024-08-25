Chihuahua.- Edgar R., who was brought before a hearing to formulate charges for the murder of Gabriel Alejandro on March 2 of this year, following a conflict that allegedly began in a nightclub, was identified as one of the perpetrators of the crime, since according to the versions of the witnesses of the events, he was not there at the time of the outbreak of the fight outside the establishment, so the attackers tentatively went for him and the weapons with which they killed 19-year-old Gabriel Alejandro.

The accused was linked to Brayant R., who is his son and with whom he allegedly started the conflict that led to the violent events outside the house of a friend of Gabriel Alejandro in the Rincones de San Francisco residential area. The witnesses’ version indicates that the conflict was not with Gabriel Alejandro, but with another young man with whom he had gone out that night.

Diego Z. had been arrested for the homicide, but was detained but released following an appeal filed by his defense against the accusation, arguing that he could not be charged with aggravated homicide. Currently the young man has not been located as he was charged with another crime.