Édgar Páez, president of the Tigres club, of Bogotá, murdered

Édgar Páez, president of the Tigres club, of the second division of Colombian soccer, was murdered this Saturday, after the match his team played against Atlético de Cali.

Páez was shot near the Metropolitano de Techo stadium, where Tigres plays at home. He was in a Mazda 2 with his daughter. The car was hit by two men who were traveling on a white motorcycle.

The sports leader, according to the report from the Bogotá Metropolitan Police, received gunshot wounds to the thorax, neck and skull. He was transferred to the Méderi Clinic, where he died.

At the time, Páez was also a member of the board of directors of Independiente Santa Fe. He later took charge of the second division Bogotá club and achieved promotion to A in 2016 together with América.

The team returned to B at the end of 2017 and today occupies penultimate place in the promotion tournament.

Carlos Mario Zuluaga, president of La Equidad, regretted the murder of Páez on his social networks:

Edgar Paez. Genius and figure until the grave. Friend of his friends with firm positions that he could agree or disagree with. He always firm in positions, but he did not deserve to die that way. What’s more, football does not deserve this. May God judge us and protect us. RIP — Carlos Mario Zuluaga (@CarlosZu14) September 24, 2023

News in development.

