The young Mazatlan designer Edgar Mohe will be the creator of the design of the royal dress that the next Queen of the Mazatlán International Carnival 2023 will wear, under the motto “Deja vú: 125 years of tradition”, which will be held from February 16 to 21.

The Institute of Culture shared information about the 23-year-old, who, despite his young age, has already traveled a long way in the world of fashion and beauty. This year he had the opportunity to participate in the typical costume contest of the Universal Mexican Contest and won third place, which makes him the third best designer of typical costumes in Mexico and gave him the opportunity to take his creations abroad.

From her infinite imagination, limitless creativity and overflowing passion for the ultimate party, Neartia was born: Goddess of strength and courage.

The image shows a taste of the designs he has made.

No one better to embody this Celtic deity than the absolute sovereign of the Mazatlan International Carnival. She will wear a beautiful dress with Celtic engravings, a Pharaonic necklace, a 4.5-meter tail, and a spectacular crown as a symbol of light.

Strength, elegance and sobriety define Edgar Mohe’s proposal, which will be transferred from the sketch to the fabric, by Sodelva García Ríos, an entire institution in the manufacture of Reina’s dresses. Knowing that his design to dress the next Carnival Queen was accepted by the Mazatlan Institute of Culture, makes him very excited.

“I don’t believe it, it is a dream that comes true today, if there is something that I must remind Edgar of that time (child) it is that he is at the moment he should be and that everything he has been worth has been worth it. I have fought every second, I love what is happening, although I did not expect it, I thank God and life for putting me here and being able to return to Mazatlán a little bit of what it gives me”.

Always connected to Carnival, as a child Edgar Mohe used to enjoy the parades of the great popular festival in the company of his family. The exclamation: Here comes the Queen!, was engraved in his mind and in his heart and on more than one occasion he brought a tear of emotion.

Today, at the dawn of his adulthood, Edgar is not happy for the opportunity to enter the more than hundred-year-old Buenos Aires party through the front door, since he is the creator of the design of the dress that the maximum queen will wear.

“I intend to pay homage to the golden carnivals, those carnivals where we saw the sequins shine to the fullest along the Mazatlan boardwalk,” he says.

Happy for the possibility of making the dream of dressing the Mazatlan Carnival Queen come true, Edgar Mohe anticipates:

“The Queen’s wardrobe represents Neartia, Goddess of strength and courage, a figure created especially for Carnival, she will personify the Goddess of the Páramo, protector of all distant kingdoms and mythological creatures.”

Neartia is also the Goddess who gives strength to commoners and kings to face the battles of the present, past and future, he adds.

About the details of the dress of the next Carnival Queen, the talented Mazatlan designer explains that the base dress is a column that represents the light towards a new life with embroidered lines that symbolize the paths that the warriors had to find to achieve their victories. .

The tail measures approximately 4.5 meters and two of the main myths will appear on it: The handle of King Arthur’s sword, which means the bravery of warriors, and also the Cross, used to win battles and raise the name of his Kingdom. .

The assembly of the dress shows the elegance, sensitivity, delicacy and spirituality of the Queen and has 124 golden flowers representing the Carnival editions with embroidery that refer to one of the main medieval myths: the Tree of Life; It also has seven discs that signify the Carnival cycle, from Thursday to Ash Wednesday.

The novel designer comments that the Princesses will be the warriors of the Páramo, fairies of the seasons of the year or of the different elements of the Earth; At the height of the belly, they will carry three discs that mean the present, the past and the future, and are adorned with the rays of the sun that illuminate the path of the warriors towards the battles.

Finally, the young fashion design talent said that through his dresses he wants the public to remember the carnivals of yesteryear and be moved again by the happy moments that marked his life.