The game against Levante on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. in Mendizorroza focuses all the work of Alavés in recent days. Yesterday he trained in the stadium and today he has done it in the sports city of Ibaia. Pellistri and Duarte are already with the group but the question lies in whether they have a competitive rhythm after a few days unemployed. After the session, the canary Edgar Méndez spoke, one of the important players for Javi Calleja.

On the overwhelming defeat against Eibar in Ipurua (3-0) he was clear and concise. “We came in very good dynamics, the team was very well. That defeat hurt us a lot but it can be a good wake-up call to finish the four games that remain and for us to relax, “he said.

Méndez believes that Alavés has hit the key to achieve the goal as soon as possible in the Centennial year. “We have to continue along the same lines, we are working well, we are eager and want to erase the result of last weekend. We are working like a charm and a bad game cannot take away what we are doing well and the good dynamics we were in, “he added.

Alavés has 31 points and is one of the relegation places. If he does things well, he will continue in First. “The key is in ourselves because we depend on us. We play at home and we have to go all out from minute 1. We have to add three at a time and achieve the goal of permanence as soon as possible. On a personal level I feel good, also scoring a goal but then, if you don’t win, you have a bad taste in your mouth, “he said.

The people from Vitoria will conclude the 2020-21 campaign by welcoming Levante, visiting Elche, playing at home with Granada and visiting Sevilla at the Sánchez Pizjuán on the last day. Ely, Córdoba and Javi López are injured while Burgui continues between cotton wool. Laguardia, Battaglia and Edgar himself are on the verge of suspension and will have to take care of themselves.

The club has reached an agreement with Abdel Abqar to renew the Moroccan player’s contract until 2025. Abqar (Settat, 03/10/1999) is an international central defender in lower categories with the Moroccan national team. He is a member of the Albiazul subsidiary and has been officially called up with the first team. He renews his contract with Glorioso until the end of this season and four more seasons.