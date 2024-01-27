Édgar Guerra divides opinions among Millonarios fans. While some support him for his play and mischief on the field, others still have not forgiven him for having missed his charge in the tiebreaker of the 2023 Colombia Cup final, which the blues lost against Atlético Nacional.

2024 had started very well for the attacker: on the first date of the League he scored a hat trick in the 5-0 victory against Medellín last Sunday, and Wednesday was important for Millos to lift his first trophy in 2024, the Super League , after beating Junior 2-0.

However, one of the most important issues that the directives have is that of renewals and Edgar Guerra has not yet signed his signature, so his future is totally uncertain. That would already be generating some discomfort for the directives.

According to information from journalist Diego Rueda, Guerra did not want to renew, since Millonarios gave him the offer to extend their relationship six months ago, but the player continues to prolong his response.

The reason why he does not want to renew is simply because Guerra's desire is to go abroad to play football and for several weeks it has been rumored that he would have offers. The contract expires June 30.

In fact, Rueda mentioned that one of the decisions that Millonarios con Guerra would have made is that he has been punished and will not be taken into account for the next matches. This being the explanation why he did not appear on the list of those called up for the duel against Atlético Bucaramanga for matchday 2 of the League.

Millonarios offered Edgar Guerra to renew his contract more than six months ago and the player has not accepted. The forward wants to leave the country and not continue at the club. Due to some attitudes in the last practices, he will not be taken into account in the next games — Diego Rueda (@diegonoticia) January 27, 2024

Guerra debuted in the first team in 2020 and He has played 101 games in all official competitions, with 11 goals scored.

Millionaires, with nine casualties in Bucaramanga

The decision not to call Guerra means a new loss for this Sunday's game. New injuries were added to the physical problems that have Juan Pablo Vargas, Juan Carlos Pereira, Daniel Cataño and Jáder Valencia and the call-up of Daniel Ruiz to the U-23 National Team.

Millonarios announced this Saturday that three other players were ruled out from playing in Bucaramanga: Mackalister Silva and Santiago Giordana, with “contusion and sprained neck of the left foot,” and Danovis Banguero, with a right quadriceps muscle injury.

