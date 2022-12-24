The two slabs of the mayor. edgar gonzalez he knows. As long as he doesn’t clarify the “forged signature” of him. As long as he does not clarify what his participation was as secretary of the City hall next to Luis Guillermo Benitez, he will not be able to hope that the Mazatlecos have confidence in him. The famous firm for many is a simplistic argument that seeks to hide reality and gave way to the pretext to get away from the complaint that led to the “Chemical” to face the complaint that they have said, is in the Sinaloa Attorney General’s Office. In all corners of Mazatlán they affirm that there is no such signature forgery. And that this lie reaches the third floor, where we are assured that they know, but they did not act. Until today, no authority has endorsed the statement of substitute mayor Édgar González. It is only his word that his signature “was falsified.”

It would have been so easy to hire a professional calligrapher, in the banks they abound, and in a matter of minutes specify the subject. The other point that the substitute mayor must make clear edgar gonzalezit is what he was doing in the City Hall Secretariat that he did not find out about everything that he was doing “Chemical”. When asking three former mayors of Mazatlán, they assured us that it would be impossible for the secretary not to be aware of everything. It is, they tell us, who operates the instructions of his boss. In this case, the mayor. Édgar González, from Rosario, who fell from the sky as mayor of Mazatlán, no matter how hard he tries in his work, as long as he does not clarify these points, it will be difficult for him to achieve what he is obviously looking for, the mayoral candidacy.

By the way, in theThe revisions that the new mayor ordered to Culture, Jumapam and the AquariumYou must already be aware that the former sentimental partner of the “Chemist”, Mrs. Gabriela Pena Chico. In Culture it was an open secret that the one who operated inside was the lady in the first three years of the “Chemical”. An army of referrals suddenly doubled the payroll of Culture.

It is said that in Jumapam and Aquarium, Peña Chico’s influences were more than evident. In Public Works there was also a stage. The question is, if they find irregularities related to Peña Chico, will Édgar González dare to apply the law? The ex-partner of the “Chemist” searched and searched for a place to hide after the virulent onslaught of the ex-mayor, who ran her ugly from the presidency of the DIF. And she’s already found a place on Claudia Sheinbaum’s campaign committee in Mazatlan.

Shootings, murders on public roads, uprisings and disappeared people began to shoot in Sinaloa at the end of the year. The authorities will have to do something to restore order, because it seems that security is hanging on pins. In Mazatlan, the security authorities strengthened patrolling, but in the tourist area. The rest don’t seem to care.

Today is Christmas Eve, reason enough to celebrate with the family. From this modest space, the best wishes for peace and love tonight for all of you.

