Edgar González completed a more than remarkable match in Vallecas, Converted above all into an aerial bastion for Betis in the face of the constant balls hanging from Rayo Vallecano, who played an hour with one more footballer before the expulsion of Álex Moreno. The Catalan central regained league ownership after contribute to leaving the door to zero in Valladolid, in the Cup, and replacing a Víctor Ruiz who had failed against Celta.

Edgar had been a starter at 11 of the first 14 league games but lost the status of starter after the 0-2 derby against Sevilla, just before the national team break in November. Since then, the Catalan has played the complete three rounds of the cup but in the regularity championship he had gone to the background. Before Vallecas, he had come off the bench against Levante and Athletic and he was left without playing against Barcelona, ​​Real Sociedad and Celta.

Curiously, Pellegrini will have to decide whether to keep Sant Joan Despi for another derby, this one in the Cup, next Saturday. There is plenty of time to rest and after having received a goal in the last two stakes, with the conditions of Vallecas also, It is likely that the Chilean coach will repeat with the youth squad and Bartra in the center of the defense despite the fact that Pezzella must rejoin the group.

Be that as it may, at the age of 24 Edgar continues to burn through stages as an elite footballer and his renewal must be one of the next that Betis faces, as Today the tall (1.93) and versatile player ends his contract in June 2023.