Mexico.- Edgar Martinez Esparza known on social networks as the protagonist of “Edgar’s fall”, has revealed some details of how a simple internet video made him the viral celebrity of the early 2000s.

One of these details that Edgar disclosed was the money he obtained for the video that, more than 15 years after it was published on YouTube, is still remembered by Internet users.

It was during a participation for the youtuber’s podcast The Gusgri (Double G)that the young man who is currently 28 years old revealed everything about what is also known as “the first viral video on the internet.”

Edgar commented that far from the money he received, what he liked the most was living the experience of being famous, since during his childhood he traveled a lot to appear on television programs, commercials, and conduct interviews for newspapers and newscasts.

“Gamesa gave me a scholarship for high school, a laptop and more… I received money, I won a prize, and it was not so much wool (money), which they gave me. But you say that amount for a child”, Edgar mentioned during the conversation.

The young man commented that in total adding up, gifts and cash that he received for commercials and more. He got about 40 to 50 thousand pesos.

Edgar recalled that all this he lived through was a great experience that opened many doors for him and although he acknowledged that he never sought to be famous, all the attention he received did please him.