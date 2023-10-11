He terror and suspense of the works of Edgar Allan Poe will be captured in ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’, a series based on the American writer’s short story of the same name and which is about to reach its premiere time. This new production is led by filmmaker Mike Flanagan, who has already made other adaptations of the horror genre such as ‘Gerald’s Game’ (2017), ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ (2018), ‘Doctor Sleep’ (2019), among others.

If you do not want to miss the long-awaited launch of this new fiction, in the following note we will tell you everything you need to know to add it to your list of horror movies and series and celebrate the arrival of Halloween in a great way.

Watch the trailer for ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ HERE

What time does ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ premiere?

The drama and horror series will premiere on Thursday, October 12, 2023 and will adapt the classic horror of the work of the American writer Edgar Allan Poe. The expectation for this new production is very high, not only because of the ‘Witches’ Day’ celebrations, but because of the good reviews it received. An example of this is shown in Rotten Tomatoesa page specialized in collecting expert opinion, where ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ It has a rating of 92%.

Next, we will show you the times by country of the series premiere:

Mexico: 1.00 am

Colombia: 2.00 am

Ecuador: 2.00 am

Peru: 2.00 am

Venezuela: 3.00 am

Chile: 4.00 am

Argentina: 4.00 am

Spain: 9.00 am

Where to watch ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’?

‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ will be released on the previously mentioned date via Netflix, a platform that took over the exclusive rights for its dissemination. This production will adapt not only the author’s work of the same name, but will also give a review of his best-known writings, which will be developed throughout his episodes.

What is ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ about?

“In this diabolical series based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, the ruthless brothers Roderick and Madeline Usher have turned the company Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an emporium synonymous with wealth, privilege and power. But the secrets of the past come to light when the heirs of the Usher dynasty begin to die at the hands of a mysterious woman that Roderick and Madeline knew in their youth,” says the official synopsis of ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’.

How many chapters does ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ have?

The series will have a total of eight chapters, which will have a duration ranging between 56 and 76 minutes.. According to official information, this fiction will not be suitable for everyone, since it has scenes full of blood, violence, strong language, animal cruelty, drug use and sexual content.

The best of the horror of the works of Edgar Allan Poe will be adapted in ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’. Photo: Netflix

Here we show you what the episodes will be called and their respective durations:

Episode 1: ‘A Sad Midnight’ (56 minutes)

Episode 2: ‘The Mask of the Red Death’ (1 hour and 1 minute)

Episode 3: ‘Murders in the Rue Morgue’ (1 hour)

Episode 4: ‘The Black Cat’ (1 hour and 2 minutes)

Episode 5: ‘The Tell-Tale Heart’ (1 hour)

Episode 6: ‘Golden Beetle’ (57 minutes)

Episode 7: ‘The Pit and the Pendulum’ (59 minutes)

Episode 8: ‘The Raven’ (1 hour and 16 minutes).

This is the cast of ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’