Théo and Lucas Hernandez were called together for the first time by Didier Deschamps for the Final 8 of the League of Nations with France.

Very good against Finland on September 7, Théo Hernandez was again summoned by Didier Deschamps for the matches of the French team against Belgium then Italy or Spain in the Nations League. Very comfortable in the role of left piston that was his against the Finns, the AC Milan moped will this time find his brother. Injured a month ago, Lucas Hernandez is part of Didier Deschamps’ list this time.

Lucas and Théo Hernandez reunited for the first time in the French team! pic.twitter.com/w9LeQV08gi – TortiFoot (@TortiFoot) October 5, 2021

And the French Football Federation did things well since this Tuesday, the two brothers were gathered for a press conference for a necessarily very special moment. 2018 world champion and accustomed to the Blues for three years, Lucas Hernandez did not hide his pride in being alongside his brother in the French group. “It’s a pride, a pleasure to be able to be here with my brother. It is a moment that cannot be imagined. When you’re little, you can imagine playing football at a professional level, but it’s a dream to reach the Blues ” delivered the defender of Bayern Munich, logically moved.

Théo Hernandez thanks his mother

The emotion was also palpable in Théo Hernandez, who knows that his family has come a long way when their father abandoned them and their mother raised them all alone. A beautiful revenge on life. “When we were little, it wasn’t easy. I would like to say thank you to our mother too. She was there through the good times and the tough times. She was the one who accompanied us to training. Being here was not easy, we had to work. Everyone makes their own life, it’s football, that’s what we love. Thanks to that, we are here together ” launched the defender of AC Milan, whose overflowing activity is the offensive qualities are undeniable assets for Didier Deschamps.

Théo Hernández was flashed at 35.43km / h during#AtalantaMilan 😳 Il Treno @TheoHernandez ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/fHFlQ5IPto – AC Milan – FR 👹 (@AC_MilanFR) October 4, 2021

The coach of the France team, who really liked the animation of his 5-2-3 against Finland, could be tempted to put the same device in place against Belgium. With the two titular Hernandez brothers? It’s a possibility. Because if he has hardly ever used this position in the French team, Lucas Hernandez is able to play as a central defender, even more in a team with three central. It would therefore not be delusional to see Varane, Kimpembe and Lucas in defense with Dubois and Théo on the sides. A scenario of which the two brothers dream of course, who would mark history a little more.

Lucas Hernandez in central defense, Deschamps is open

During his press conference on Monday in Clairefontaine, the coach of the France team also opened the door for the two brothers to start a match together. Proof that Didier Deschamps does not only consider Lucas Hernandez as a left side. “I have not experienced this situation with brothers. This does not happen often, it was 40 years ago for the Blues. Me, I am dealing with two players from the France team. Lucas has the ability to play in the center and to the side, Theo is a full-back. That they can be brought to play together, yes but it is not the story that one will push the other to a different position. It all depends on the options I would have to take. Lucas, at home, played sideways but no longer has a formation in the axis ” he explained. First elements of response from Thursday with the match against Belgium in Turin …